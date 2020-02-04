JOHANNESBURG - The Edcon Group has announced the sale of CNA to a majority owned by JSE-listed Astoria Investments in a move seen as exiting non-core assets.
Edcon said the transaction is aligned to its broader strategy which is to focus on its core business through the realignment of its retail brands and operations.
The group has been battling to restore its balance sheet, weighed down by a heavy debt and has adopted a turnaround strategy.
However, the sale of CNA is still subject to regulatory conditions and the sale includes 167 CNA stores.
Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison said CNA is an important but not a strategic part of the Edcon business, as it is not focused on clothing, beauty and home categories, and they would only sell if it is good for CNA.