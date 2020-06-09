Edgars owner looking for buyers to rescue retailer

JOHANNESBURG - Edcon Holdings Ltd.’s administrators are fast-tracking a plan to sell all or parts of the business to keep South Africa’s second-largest clothing retailer in operation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.





Interested buyers will be invited to carry out due diligence with binding offers expected by the end of June, according to a rescue plan released on Tuesday. Salaries have continued to be paid through this month and remain a priority, according to the plan. Johannesburg-based Edcon has at least 18,000 workers, with suppliers employing thousands more.



