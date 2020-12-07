EGG promises to bridge gap for budding local brands

CAPE TOWN - THERE has been much debate about the future of retail in the online age, but two Cape entrepreneurs believe their unique retail experience, EGG, an incubator of budding local brands, will bridge the gap for retailers, as well as lure more consumers back to the shop. EGG, owned by YDE founder Paul Simon and Arie Fabian, who turned his father’s Fabiani into South Africa’s leading luxury men’s fashion brand in South Africa, in a joint venture with Old Mutual Properties, opened last week. The 3 400m² multi-experiential store is in Cavendish Square in floor space previously occupied by Edgars, the South African store chain giant that has collapsed due to the changing consumer environment. When Business Report walked through the shop, it had only been open for two days. An online platform is scheduled to launch soon, and there are plans to open three more stores in The Zone @ Rosebank, Bedford Centre in Joburg as well as Gateway Mall in Durban within the next 36 months. Simon said there might also be an opportunity in time to open the store overseas, showcasing South African products. It operates essentially by allowing up to 250 small and entrepreneurial brand owners at a time to rent space inside the store under categories such as wellness, sneakers, fashion, and food. It seems a simple recipe, but Paul Simon said the store is much more than that, as “it brings the science of retailing to each of our partners”.

Each of the small, medium, micro enterprises (SMME) brand owners renting space in the store will have access to EGG’s management, who can help the brand owners address challenges typical to SMMEs such as costing, planning, data, supply chain and customer experience.

“Bringing SMME brands into physical retail spaces and then supporting them with costing, planning, data, supply chain and service elements that traditionally challenge start-ups, is not only a first for South Africa, but represents a significant global evolution,” he said.

Business support includes costing, live sales and tracking, merchandise management, access to EGGs e-commerce platform, in-store consumer app and e-commerce prompts, and access to associated equipment such as state-of-the-art photographic and studio facilities for online product placement and marketing, and specialist trained staff.

Indoor sales personnel means vendors do not need to provide staff.

The store has other unique characteristics, such as its own centre court, complete with spot lighting, other professional stage and audio visual equipment, and a permanent DJ, which the emerging brand owners can use to bring experiences and activations for consumers.

There is a seating area for customers to eat, and there are barber, hairdressing and other beauty facilities also open to customers. Each of the product category areas in the store also comprises an area specifically dedicated towards upliftment, where the entrepreneurs concerned are not yet able to pay their rent in the store.

When Business Report visited, the store incorporated an eclectic range of locally produced goods, from providing space for Joburg-based Tshepo Jean’s first foray in Cape Town, to hats and terrariums, with the youngest entrepreneur being an enthusiastic 14-year-old, who sells hard-to-come-by sneakers in the afternoons and over weekends.

