Egypt uses Uber drivers to test electronic vehicles before local manufacture

According to a statement from the ministry of public enterprises seen by Arab News, the "Nasr E70" is scheduled to be produced in the second half of next year, with the target of producing 25 000 cars annually.

Egyptian state owned automotive manufacturing company Nasr has started the process of testing electric vehicles in the North African country.

The experiment includes nine cars being delivered for use by Uber drivers trained by a team from China's Wuhan-based carmaker Dongfeng.

Arab Online reported on Sunday that Nasr has so far imported 13 E70 cars from the Chinese company as part of a joint venture to produce them locally. The cars will be used to conduct tests on Egyptian streets to ascertain further specifications that might be required.

The cars will be tested for a distance of up to 30 000km per car over a period of three to four months as the country bids to create a sustainable transport system and reduce fuel emission levels.