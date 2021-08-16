Elias Monage takes the reins of the Black Business Council

Banele Ginindza THE BLACK Business Council (BBC) last week changed guard at its executive level where it elected Elias Monage as President to replace Sandile Zungu.

Also into the new executive is Gregory Mofokeng, who is vice-president: Organised Business, while Yvonne Maitin was elected vice-president: Professionals. Tilson Manyoni is the head of policy while Princess Tsakani Nkambule was elected treasurer-general. The BBC is the over-arching confederation that represents black professional, business associations and chambers. The primary purpose of the BBC is to lobby government on policy-related matters and to play an advocacy role where policies are in place in order to accelerate the participation of black business in the mainstream economy.

President of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) Sipho Pityana urged the new BBC executive to carry the torch of uplifting small business to avoid the resentments that contributed to the widespread looting and destruction last month. Pityana said the unrest carried lessons that poverty and high rates of unemployment created resentment in the masses of an economy that excluded them. “Black business has to be part of the answer for the people,” Pityana said, highlighting that advocacy organisations such as the BBC and Busa had a mandate to translate people's aspirations to the policy framework.

At its summit held recently in Johannesburg, outgoing President Sandile Zungu called for more transformation of the economy, decrying that 70 percent of business was in white hands. Zungu said legislation such as the broad-based black economic empowerment have not been able to transform the country’s economy. “The commanding heights of the economy – banks and mines – are still in minority white hands. Black South Africans have only been accommodated to not more than 30 percent at best,” Zungu said.