Elon Musk says he's thinking about creating a social media platform

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk tweeted Saturday.

He said in an earlier tweet on Friday that "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy," and he questioned if Twitter "rigorously adheres to this principle."

Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a judge that Musk's tweets about Tesla will remain a valid subject for government investigation even if a court throws out his 2018 agreement with the SEC.

Musk is seeking to end oversight by the SEC of his Twitter posts, claiming the agreement is being used to "trample" his rights to free speech. He is also asking the court to block a subpoena by the securities regulator for documents relating to the review of his tweets.