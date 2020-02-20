JOHANNESBURG – Emira Property Fund’s rebalanced portfolio grew its distribution and saw fewer vacancies for its half-year ended 31 December 2019 despite facing headwinds of a low-growth and an uncertain environment.
The fund on Wednesday reported a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase in distribution. Geoff Jennett, the chief executive of Emira Property Fund, said: “By doing the right things consistently over the past four years, we have shifted and repositioned our portfolio with a long-term view.”
Emira’s portfolio consists of office, retail, industrial and residential properties. It is invested in 79 directly held South African properties, valued at R10.9 billion.
At the close of its half-year, Emira held 10 percent of its investments offshore with its equity investments in nine grocery-anchored open-air convenience shopping centres in the US, valued at $75.9 million (R1.14bn) through its US subsidiary and its holding in ASX-listed Growthpoint Properties Australia, valued at R234m.
Of note, in the US, Emira acquired its tenth property with its US-based partner, the Rainier Companies, on February 3, after the close of its half-year.