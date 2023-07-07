Emira’s biodiversity improvement efforts now includes bees

Emira Property Fund has installed 16 beehives at eight of its commercial properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and more are planned, where suitable. COO Ulana van Biljon said in a statement yesterday the project was chosen to address the decline of global bee populations, “which contribute so much to society, as well as the biodiversity of our properties”.

Bees are vital for pollinating plants, including food crops. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, a third of global food production depends on bees as pollinator. Bees are also increasingly threatened by human activity, and under grave threat from habitat loss, pesticides, air pollution and climate change. The first hives were installed at Knightsbridge office park in the Bryanston business node, and Hyde Park Lane, a corporate address in Sandton.

Subsequently, beehives were introduced at Wonderpark Shopping Centre in Pretoria North; One Highveld industrial premises in Centurion, Pretoria; Springfield open-air retail centre in Umgeni, Durban; Park Boulevard local shopping centre in Durban North; Albury Park, an office in Dunkeld, Johannesburg; and Epsom Downs Office Park, Sandton. She said safety concerns were carefully considered. The public live in harmony with bees, with many natural swarms of bees throughout South African cities. Emira’s beehives are managed in a controlled environment, away from areas of heavy foot traffic and clearly sign-posted, while bee-keeping activities took place at night.