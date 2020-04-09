Employers unable to meet full salaries should seek UIF help

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA – The department of employment and labour on Thursday urged employers across South Africa who are unable to pay employees’ full salaries as a result of the coronavirus to approach it for help. Makhosonke Buthelezi, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) director of communication and marketing, told African News Agency (ANA) that many employers had taken heed of the call, and that at least 27 000 applications had been received since the national lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19. “Employers who are unable to pay the full salaries of workers during the lockdown period can apply for the Covid19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid19TERS). Employers are advised to send their applications to [email protected],” said Buthelezi. Enquiries about the scheme can be made on 0800 030 007, which operates from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm. UIF has relaxed its processes in a bid to minimise physical contact during lockdown.

“The Unemployment Insurance Fund has relaxed adherence to its processes by allowing claims to be paid without mandatory source documents for those clients who are already receiving payment benefits from the Fund,” said Buthelezi.

Clients who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits are normally expected to visit labour centres on a monthly basis to sign a continuation form, which serves as proof that the client is still unemployed.

“To avoid movement and reduce contact, clients will be contacted via short message service (SMS) for them to confirm unemployment status and banking details. The SMS functionality will only be implemented in the lockdown period,” said Buthelezi.

The fund also published the details for individuals to send new claim applications for normal UIF benefits such as unemployment (reduced work time) maternity, illness, adoption, and parental - across all provinces.

These can be sent either by email or fax to:

Gauteng

[email protected]

086 439 7295

KwaZulu-Natal

[email protected]

086 439 7296

Eastern Cape

[email protected]

086 439 7299





Western Cape

[email protected]

086 439 7300

Western Cape

[email protected]

086 439 7301





North West

[email protected]

086 439 7302





Limpopo

[email protected]

086 439 7303





Mpumalanga

[email protected]

086 439 7304





Free State

[email protected]

086 439 7305





Gauteng

[email protected]

086 439 7306





KwaZulu Natal

[email protected]

086 439 7297





Eastern Cape

[email protected]

086 439 7298





Northern Cape

[email protected]

086 439 7309





Gauteng

[email protected]

086 439 7294





Gauteng

[email protected]

086 439 7290

Claim applications can also be done online at www.uFiling.co.za. The guide to electronic claims is available on www.labour.gov.za.

South Africa is going through a 21-day national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. The country recorded five more Covid-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities thus far to 18.

The number of confirmed infections in the country has risen by 96 to 1,845. The number of recoveries stands at 95.

The lockdown is accompanied by a string of regulations that limit the movement of citizens, who are expected to stay at home unless they are shopping for food, seeking medical help or supplies, banking, buying petrol, collecting social grants, or performing essential services.

- African News Agency (ANA)