Empty Trips has big plans to disrupt the logistics sector in SA

Empty Trips has big plans to disrupt the logistics sector in South Africa as its new platform launched last month. Empty Trips managing executive Andrew Crafford in an interview with Business Report this week said the platform currently makes a fleet of more than 3 600 vehicles available to shippers.

Story continues below Advertisment

Empty Trips, originally started by Benji Coetzee in 2016 and sold to RCL Foods in 2019, is primed as a game-changer for the smart logistics industry. Initially established with a view of creating a more environmentally conscious and sustainable industry, Empty Trips is focused on changing the way the industry operates. The business, which connects customers, shippers and carriers through a central digital platform, aims to address challenges that have plagued the logistics industry, namely gross inefficiencies and exorbitant costs due to the traditional ways of managing operations.

Story continues below Advertisment

Crafford said through the Empty Trips platform, the firm intended to help improve transport efficiencies by enabling carriers to fill their empty return trips – and in so doing, to reduce wasted trips, which diluted earnings and created unnecessary carbon emissions, contributing to a more sustainable way of doing business. “The Empty Trips platform will bring efficiencies and greater transparency to the sector, make shipping more cost-effective, increase the availability of reliable carrier options for shippers, and increase supply chain visibility,” Crafford said. Supply chain visibility was increasingly important for logistics managers, driven by a greater incidence of disruption, changing customer requirements and the need for better operational efficiency, he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

This as the Food and Agriculture Organization last week said that world food prices jumped 12.6 percent in March to a new record high, largely driven by conflict-related export disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war. Cargo Compass, a South African freight, logistics and warehousing company that operates worldwide, last week said goods prices would also rise sharply in South Africa as supply chain bottlenecks were here to stay for 2022. Empty Trips can ease the logistics process.

Story continues below Advertisment

Crafford said the price of doing business was one of the key benefits of Empty Trips as it allowed carriers and shippers to monitor deliveries in real time and to manage their contract seamlessly and transparently. The platform provided instant proof of delivery and invoices, while payments were consolidated automatically, enabling administration to be concluded timeously and efficiently. He said that in traditional logistics, planning and execution remained a largely manual process, with many phone or even radio calls to communicate with the drivers. The administration of the contract also tended to be slower and more complex, being largely reliant on paper-based processes.

The Empty Trips platform was relevant to shippers and carriers of all sizes in a wide range of industries. The retail, temperature-controlled transport, liquor and beverage sectors were the current platform users, he said. He said the firm had received a positive response from the market and continued to on-board new customers. “We are currently targeting shippers in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), retail and clothing and general merchandise sectors needing full loads or primary transport services,” Crafford said.

With regard to their carrier fleet, they said they were presently encouraging the on-boarding of ambient 30-36-pallet tautliner and flatbed fleets together with 30-pallet temperature-controlled carriers. To enhance its platform, Empty Trips said that it had invested in enhancing the platform with world-class leading features to meet the demands of the ecosystem of the logistics environment. They were using an open exchange digital end-to-end 4PL platform. Crafford said that service excellence and the reliability and security of the portal were imperative in a platform-based business like Empty Trips and the quality and reliability of carriers was equally so.