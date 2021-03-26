Endeavor and SA SME Fund LSU programme aims to boost entrepreuners

JOHANNESBURG - THE ENDEAVOR and SA SME Fund Local Scale Up (LSU) programme was launched yesterday with a focus on expediting the local and international growth of successful entrepreneurs who run high-impact businesses.

These are primarily tech-enabled businesses, built by experienced entrepreneurs, which scale quickly and outperform their peers, driving revenue growth and creating jobs.

The LSU is led by Endeavor South Africa, whose model is geared at helping scale high growth businesses locally and prepare them for the global stage. Endeavor operates in 38 markets and has more 2000 entrepreneurs and over 5000 mentors as part of its global network.

Being selected to be part of the LSU programme provides significant opportunities for local growth. Once they complete the LSU, these entrepreneurs may be chosen by Endeavor’s rigorous selection panel to become global Endeavor entrepreneurs, which helps catapult them onto the international stage.

Examples of companies that have been selected for the LSU include Voyc (www.voyc.ai), StructureIT (www.structureit.net), and Snode (www.snode.com).