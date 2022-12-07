Engineering and steel sector bosses sharpen job axes

More than 150 000 workers in the steel and engineering sectors face uncertain job security in 2023, as employers with the National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa) and the South African Engineers and Founders Association (Saefa) feel the brunt of a new sector agreement. This was after the Labour Appeal Court this week rejected an application by the two bodies for direct access to the court to appeal the decision of the Labour Court on the gazetting of the 2021 engineering main agreement.

Sector stakeholders in September committed to the gazetting of about R70 per hour minimum wage in an agreement, facilitated under the the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC). The court was of the view that the case had no reasonable prospects of success, and there were no compelling reasons for it to be heard. Saefa executive director Gordon Angus said yesterday, “It is obviously very disappointing that the Labour Appeals Court has not granted our request, as we have expressed the view that the Labour Court judgment was ill conceived.

“The practical effect of this is that if it is left unchallenged, there will be a heavy price to pay in the thousands of jobs already being lost. This comes at a huge cost… Angus confirmed that further action was in the pipeline after a review of the judgment, and considering alternatives. “The pinch is already being felt. Some companies that are manufacturing, are closing down and looking at importing the same products instead.The proactive ones are already looking at whatever alternatives are available. Most are waiting until after Christmas because there are various stages to the process, but yes, I foresee retrenchments in the sector early next year,” Angus said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) welcomed the Labour Appeals Court ruling. “This is officially the end of the road for this pair of selfish employers who have been attempting to manipulate and block this process through frivolous court applications. They are known for undermining collective bargaining, because they refuse to give workers what is due to them by denying them increases. “You can rest assured that workers will be mobilising in their numbers to demand from these employers what is legally their due,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile-Hlubi Majola.

