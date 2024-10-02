Enos Banda takes helm at Enertrag SA amid transformative shift

Enos Banda has been appointed as new CEO for Enertrag South Africa, the local operation of the renewable energy, collector-grid, battery and green-hydrogen solutions company. Banda’s appointment is a significant step for the German-headquartered Enertrag AG as it moves towards implementation of its substantial renewable-development pipeline in South Africa.

“I am excited to step into the role of CEO at Enertrag South Africa during a period of rapid transformation and notable grid challenges in the energy sector,” said Banda. He described the company’s goals a aimed at driving “meaningful change by leveraging Enertrag’s global innovations”. Banda has been involved in the development of the South African grid.

“I believe now, more than ever, global innovation, local expertise and collaboration are key to achieving a successful energy transition,” he explained. Banda is former chairman of the energy regulator in SA, worked as a senior executive in the energy industry, and led both listed and unlisted companies as a senior executive or board member. He is the founder of the Green Transmission Company, which has started working on grid infrastructure development in South Africa, and which will also explore collaborations with Enertrag.