Entersekt secures investment from tech-focused private equity firm to accelerate its plans

The investment will allow Entersekt to accelerate its future plans, hire top talent and fuel expansion into new markets.

SOUTH African-based device identity and authentication solutions company Entersekt announced last week that it had received a significant investment from leading technology-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR.

Entersekt chief executive Schalk Nolte said they were very excited to have Accel-KKR on board.

“The industry is experiencing a wave of innovation in areas like omnichannel and passwordless authentication, 3-D Secure and open banking, all of which are strategic focus areas for Entersekt. The investment from Accel-KKR will help us scale our business to reach more organisations across more regions with our cloud-first solutions,” Nolte said.

Entersekt secures more than 1 billion transactions every month, protecting millions of financial services customers across the globe. The company is an innovator in the global authentication market, known for delivering market and industry firsts. Two recent examples include a world-first payment authentication solution based on the FIDO standard, and a market-first implementation of an AI-powered EMV 3-D Secure solution currently making rapid progress at an award-winning bank.