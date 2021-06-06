Entries open for MTN Business App of the Year Awards

MOBILE operator MTN said this week the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, now in its tenth year, was officially open for entries from aspiring entrepreneurs and digital innovators across the country.

“This year’s edition comes with the exciting extension of the App Academy to include youth from across Africa to participate in this dedicated app development and coding initiative that forms part of the App of the Year Awards 2021 edition,” it said.

Last year, MTN launched the MTN Business App Academy to mentor and upskill aspiring talent for a career in app development in South Africa, and this year the App Academy was open to youth from across the continent.

“The MTN Business App of the Year Awards eco-system continues to evolve and expand. t is now a pan-African initiative focused on producing the highest calibre of cutting edge and market-ready solutions. At the same time, we are building and deepening a future pipeline of digital brilliance to ensure Africa, its people, communities and the economy can harness the full benefits of the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution,” said Kholo Magagane, the head of marketing: MTN Business.

As part of the drive to grow an inclusive digital eco-system, the top three apps from the MTN Business App Academy would be assisted to develop their apps into fully fledged solutions. A go-to-market strategy would then be devised to implement the solutions, with MTN Business assisting them to identify a customer, or customers, that were faced with problems that the market-ready solutions could solve.

To enter, app developers must submit their entries before July 27 by going to appoftheyear.co.za. The awards ceremony would be streamed lived on August 26.

BUSINESS REPORT