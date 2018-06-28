



EOH said it had also decided to reconfigure its board with the appointment of Jesmane Boggenpoel as independent non-executive director, chairperson of the governance and risk committee and a member of the audit committee in a bid to strengthen governance and to support the new business model.





– BUSINESS REPORT

CAPE TOWN - EOH Holdings announced that its chief executive Zunaid Mayet has stepped down from his role to take over as the head of the group’s newly-created subsidiary Nextec, as part of the company’s restructuring process.