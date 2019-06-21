JOHANNESBURG - JSE-listed technology group EOH Holdings said on Friday it had strengthened its board by appointing three high-profile non-executive directors after some board members resigned earlier this year. EOH chairman Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi said the appointment of Dr Anushka Bogdanov, Andrew Mthembu and Michael Bosman as independent non-executive directors with immediate effect made the board compliant with the King Code of Corporate Governance.

"These appointments are another important milestone for the EOH Group as the skill and experience brought by our incoming directors will go a long way towards enhancing and complementing our leadership capability and governance oversight," Mkhwanazi said.

Bogdanov's most recent corporate role was at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) before establishing her own risk management consulting firm. She also lectures MPhil students and supervises PhD finance students at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

Mthembu was previously the managing director of Vodacom SA and also served as an advisor to the minister of public enterprises on ICT industry issues.

Advertising guru Bosman is former CEO of large communications groups Lindsay Smithers FCB and TBWA\South Africa, has established his own consultancy and advised on several black economic empowerment transactions.

EOH is recovering from a corporate scandal after allegations of corruption emerged, prompting an internal investigation into public sector contracts from ENSafrica.

EOH shares have not recovered much after falling sharply in late 2016 due to governance and compliance issues. Its founder, chairman and former CEO Asher Bohbot stepped down from the board in February.

- African News Agency (ANA)