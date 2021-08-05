EOH to list on A2X Markets

Technology company EOH has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets and its ordinary shares will be available for trade from Friday 13 August 2021. In a statement, the company said it will retain its listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing on A2X Markets (A2X).

A2X is a South African stock exchange that provides a secondary listing venue for companies. It is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority (SARB) in terms of the Financial Markets Act. A2X began trading in October 2017, with seven approved brokers that account for over 60% of market activity. EOH Group financial director Megan Pydigadu said: “EOH’s decision to list on A2X will give our shareholders access to an additional platform with lower transaction fees. This is in line with the Group’s commitment to continuously find ways to increase value for shareholders.” CEO of A2X Markets Kevin Brady said: “EOH’s ability to use the latest technology to cut costs and drive more efficient business practices resonates with us and we look forward to demonstrating the benefits a listing on A2X brings to their shareholders.”