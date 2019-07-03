EOH Holdings said it would in two weeks time make public the findings of an investigation conducted by ENSafrica into its public sector contracts. File Image: IOL

JSE-listed technology group EOH Holdings said on Wednesday it would in two weeks time make public the findings of an investigation conducted by law firm and forensic specialists ENSafrica into its public sector contracts. "ENSafrica has concluded the investigation commissioned by EOH into public sector contracts and has submitted a forensic report and its recommendations to the board of directors of EOH," the company said in a statement.

"The board has assessed the findings of the ENSafrica report and is engaging with the stakeholders concerned where appropriate. Relevant findings and associated actions will be made public on or about 16 July 2019, or as required."

In 2016, EOH was thrust into a corporate scandal after allegations of compliance and governance irregularities emerged, involving various government departments such as defence, water and sanitation, as well as the South African Police Service and eThekwini municipality, among others.

This prompted the technology firm to launch an internal investigation into public sector contracts.

The scandal claimed the scalp of EOH founder chairman and former CEO Asher Bohbot, who finally stepped down from the board in February. The company's shares have not recovered much after falling sharply in late 2016.

EOH advised shareholders to continue exercising caution when dealing in its securities until a further announcement was made.

- African News Agency (ANA)