Equites first in concluding green loan with RMB for African real estate sector

EQUITES Property Fund and RMB said yesterday they had successfully concluded the first green loan in the sub-Saharan African real estate sector. The facility would enable Equites to unlock ongoing environmental benefits. RMB acted as sole arranger and sustainability agent for the R225 million green loan.

Equites is the only specialist logistics Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on the JSE. It has a footprint in South Africa and the UK. Equites chief financial officer Laila Razack said sustainability was central to their real estate strategy and they required a green loan to fund the development of two high-specification IFC EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certified green buildings, in an attractive industrial node, Equites Park Meadowview, for key tenants Altron and Digistics. “Equites has been focused on sustainability for several years, in alignment with our dedication to offer our tenants high-quality logistics assets that support both our tenants’ and our commitment to sustainability.