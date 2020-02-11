JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has expressed disappointment that its application for urgent relief in a case it brought against the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) after its 2019/2022 tariff decision was rejected in court.
The proposal for the government to dip into public servants’ pensions for a bailout to halve Eskom’s R454 billion debt also hit a brick wall on Monday.
The Gauteng North High Court on Monday ruled that Eskom’s application for a R69bn tariff increase in the matter it brought against Nersa was not urgent.
Eskom wanted the court to review and set aside Nersa’s decision on its multi-year price determination of R23bn each for three years. The power utility argued that Nersa incorrectly treated the R69bn of government bailouts as revenue when calculating the amount of revenue it should be allowed to recoup via electricity tariffs.
But the court decided that the matter was not urgent, although the merits of the R69bn would still be heard as Part B of the review process.