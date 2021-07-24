Eskom enhances its digital platforms by launching a chatbot, Alfred, and enhancing its app

Power utility Eskom has announced that it has embarked on a digital journey to increase its availability to its customers. According to Eskom, it has enhanced MyEskom Customer app and the introduction of Alfred the Chatbot are the first of many new digital solutions to be launched in order to enhance Eskom’s customer self-help channels.

"The improved customer app is a digital tool created to improve customer service and experience when interacting with us. The MyEskom customer app has been improved to enable Eskom customers to report a fault, check their balance, and submit their meter readings. The MyEskom app and the online portal enable you to check your balance and report a power failure in a few easy clicks," Eskom said in a statement. The power utility said it also launched a chatbot named Alfred. "Alfred is the fastest and easiest way to report a no electricity supply fault to Eskom, get a reference number and feedback on the already reported chatbot Alfred the friendly chat bot, is always on duty, ready to report a fault and give instant feedback," it said.

Eskom said the app, and the chatbot, are part of an ongoing process that it is following to add fast, online and interactive tools to improve its service to our customers. "Eskom encourages customers to use self-help channels, as they are user friendly and cheaper, with an improved response time," said Eskom. According to Eskom, these upgraded digital tools have improved its accessibility with customers, 24/7. Please use one of the following options: https://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/