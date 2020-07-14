Eskom may have broken tender laws with Black & Veatch deal

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom Holdings may have broken tender laws in concluding a 2005 agreement with Black & Veatch that increased more than 100-fold in cost, according to a probe of the contract commissioned by the South African utility.

A former High Court judge who conducted the investigation, which cleared Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer of corruption, questioned why the cost of the continuing contract increased to more than R14 billion from an initial R114 m. He said the deal should be investigated.

“This contract, and the allocation of funds, may not have met the requirements of the tender law in that it was an open tender, subject to abuse without finite limitations,” Nazeer Cassim, the former judge, said in his report on the probe, which hasn’t been released publicly. “It may be prudent to investigate the particularities justifying the increase” to assess whether there was “improper conduct,” he said.

Black & Veatch, a Kansas-based engineering firm, denied any wrongdoing. Eskom declined to comment.

The Black & Veatch contract was one of a number that Eskom said earlier this year would be scrutinized by the state after cost escalations. The power monopoly, which has R450bn in debt and can’t supply South Africa with sufficient electricity, has been mired in corruption allegations, many of them made in public testimony at a state commission of inquiry into graft over the past two years.