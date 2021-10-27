Eskom ramps up scheduled power cuts due to further shortage of generation capacity

Eskom has announced that it was ramping up its scheduled power cuts from Stage 2 to Stage 4 load shedding from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday due to further shortage of generation capacity. The struggling power utility said Stage 2 load shedding will, thereafter, be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mansthantsha said a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down over the past 24 hours. "This constrained the power system, further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves, and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves," he said. "Some generating units have returned to service, and we anticipate another two units to return to service during the day. In addition, Koeberg Unit 1 is expected to return to service today and begin ramping up to full output within 48 hours."

Eskom's total breakdowns currently amount to 14 957MW while planned maintenance is 5 301MW of capacity. Mantshantsha said load shedding was implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system. Thus, the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding was "no cause for alarm" as the power system remained to be effectively controlled. On Monday, the power utility effectively warned the public to brace for more power cuts for the next 10 months to the end of August 2022 as it continued with its fleet maintenance programme.