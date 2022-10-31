Eskom scrambles for funding of R72bn to upgrade power grid amid investor skepticism about recovering debt

Eskom's quest for a R72 billion injection over the next five years to upgrade over 2 890km of extra high voltage lines and 60 transformers would hit a snag as the power utility does not inspire the confidence of international funders. Eskom's managing director for transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, said on Friday the entity is placing a strong focus on the implementation of these projects over the next five years.

“The analysis carried out reflects a requirement of close to R72.2bn will be required to expand and strengthen the transmission grid over the next five years,” he said. Scheppers said: “This requires that some challenges beyond Eskom’s full control, such as the lead time to obtain servitudes, among other relevant authorisations, as well as the resource capacity in the country, be urgently addressed. “The next five years are very critical for security of supply. If the TDP 2022 (Transmission Development Plan) requirements to deliver an adequate transmission network capacity by 2027 are to be met, a significant investment of R50.8bn is required for new capacity expansion projects to meet the reliability requirements, connection of new generation capacity and loads, as well as to acquire servitudes. A further R21.4bn is required to refurbish the existing asset base and procurement of production equipment.”

Eskom had previously engaged international funding facilitator Lazard as its financial adviser and ENSafrica and White & Case LLP as its legal advisers in connection with Eskom’s turnaround plan. The TDP Forum is held annually as part of Eskom’s transmission licence requirements issued by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which requires Eskom to publish a TDP every year. Energy analyst Ted Blom said despite a new board including people with engineering expertise, it would be a hard sell to convince funders on its aspirations.

He said Eskom's R1.7 trillion debt obligations made it difficult for new funders to get a buy in on the utility. "I have deep intimate knowledge and expertise on energy and I will describe how we have come to the conclusions that South Africa and its people have been defrauded. We have done extensive work on Eskom, its operational and financial management. Eskom's management is competent to handle the electricity catastrophe before us right now,“ Blom said Eskom need urgent restructuring other than to try and continue as a going concern with rampant corruption across the regulatory and operational fraud incidents.

“If Eskom can default on one debt, it can default on a lot more others. Debt security or any other financial obligations under a scenario where funders see no possibility of debt recovery, and most of Eskom's debts are under one technical default or another, the South African government guarantees that. The full independent audit of Eskom must be conducted immediately,” Blom said. Andre Pillay, group treasurer at Eskom, said the entity was working on a new corporate plan that will provide direction on how the company is expected to look going forward and what its role will be in both the domestic and continental energy markets. The review of the corporate plan is expected to be completed by the end of this year. “We remain committed to executing our approved borrowing programme,” he said.