Eskom to implement power cuts after generation units trip

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power outages from Thursday after a loss of generation capacity.

Eskom will implement “stage 2” power cuts from 1000 GMT on Thursday until 2100 GMT on Sunday after two units at its Kusile power station and a unit each at its Kriel and Duvha stations tripped.

The utility said 5,358 megawatts (MW) of capacity was unavailable due to planned maintenance while another 14,748 MW was out due to breakdowns and outages.

