Eskom warns against new electricity voucher scams

CAPE TOWN - Be warned there are new scams being floated on social media, promising cheap electricity vouchers, to South African residents. According to Eskom, the utility has been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell “cheap electricity” vouchers. This scam is perpetrated through promotions being advertised on social media sites Facebook and Twitter and WhatsApp. These unscrupulous individuals dupe people into paying for this “cheap electricity” through the use of electronic funds transfers such as e-wallet and money market, Eskom said on Wednesday. Thereafter the scammers disappear and leave the customers destitute and out of pocket.

“Eskom is working with several law enforcement agencies to trace and prosecute these unscrupulous individuals. We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, Eskom’s General Manager for Security.

According to statement, Eskom would like to urge members of the public not to fall prey to these crooks. Co-operation with the law enforcement agencies has already resulted in some arrests and prosecutions are ongoing in the Eastern Cape and in Mpumalanga provinces.

“We urge anyone who comes across this criminality to report these acts of fraud to the police, ” Eskom said.

Lastly, Eskom said it would like to caution its customers to refrain from engaging in such acts, and to purchase their prepaid electricity vouchers from the registered Eskom vendors.

Customers can anonymously report illegal activities to the toll-free Eskom reporting line: 0800 11 27 22.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE