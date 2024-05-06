Eskom’s keeping the lights on causes decline in copper cable theft

Eskom's ability to supply uninterrupted power since March 25 has had a telling effect on copper cable theft, with the utility recording a R4.7 million loss in April compared to R22.5m the month before, when three transmission lines were targeted. According to its media desk, there has been a 16% decline in cable theft in the current financial year. Eskom recorded 109 incidents of cable theft in April 2023.

In March last year, it recorded 112 incidents of cable theft, slightly higher than the 101 incidents recorded in the same period this year. The downward trend continues as there was a decline in cable incidents between March 2024 and April 2024. The power utility on Friday said it has embarked on various security initiatives to combat cable theft.

“Losses due to cable theft are often determined by the length and the type of cable stolen,” it said. “In March, three transmission lines were targeted, which caused the spike in the losses for the month compared to the same month the previous year.” The utility also confirmed that it had invested in a multi-pronged approach to combat the theft, including boots on the ground, drone technology, security contracts and other measures.

"Eskom has made financial investments into an integrated security approach to combat cable theft and all security related incidents," it said. The utility was reserved on the impact of amendments to the Second-Hand Goods Act (SHGA), which saw the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) effect a phased approach. This is while a ban is being considered on exports of ferrous and copper scrap metals, to combat it being stolen theft by eliminating a market and lowering prices to discourage theft.

According to the government, the unprecedented spike in copper theft in recent years across South Africa's networks, with hundreds of kilometres of copper cable stolen, costs the country nearly R50 billion annually. The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has criticised the ban, urging Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel to consider the broader consequences of the decision and what is best for the industry in the long term. Seifsa chief operating officer Tafadzwa Chibanguza has said the scrap metal export ban was not at all effective in combating infrastructure damage and theft of scrap metal.