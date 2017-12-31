CAPE TOWN - Eskom was troubled with several challenges this past year, which concealed its achievements in 2017, ranging from municipal debts, high employee turn-over and financial difficulties.

January - Eskom implemented firm actions against defaulting municipalities owing the power utility - this resulted to power cuts in particular municipalities around the country. read more

February - Eskom electrified over 40 000 households in KwaZulu-Natal by the end of February.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) authorised Eskom to raise tariffs by 2.2% in the 2017/18 financial year.

March - Eskom's board initiated a probe into allegations that acting chief executive Matshela Koko’s stepdaughter’s has a shareholding in Impulse International - a company which won nine tenders from the power utility worth a R1 billion. read more

Eskom joins forces with the Endangered Wildlife Trust in an initiative to minimise threats to birds from electricity infrastructure.

April - Moody's placed Eskom on review for downgrade. The ratings agency cited the risk of the country's institutional, economic and fiscal strength deteriorating after President Jacob Zuma dismissed the Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan. read more

May - Brian Molefe makes his first appearance as the Eskom CEO after his reinstatement. read more

Eskom finalised the report on its investigation into allegations that a stepdaughter of acting chief executive Matshela Koko benefited from contracts worth at least R1 billion.

June - Eskom assured South Africans that they would not experience load-shedding. read more

Medupi Unit 4 in Limpopo was synchronised to the national power grid

July - Eskom revealed that its on a firm operational and financial footing

Eskom signed a US$1.5 billion loan agreement with the China Development Bank

August - Eskom announced that they had excess power supply, they had to manage surplus power capacity. read more

Eskom CFO, Anoj Singh sent on special leave. read more

September - Eskom helps uplift an ECD centre in KwaZulu Natal

Eskom suspends Anoj Singh. read more

October - Eskom scoops two awards in the Sunday Times Top Brands Survey 2017

Johnny Dladla removed as acting CEO of Eskom. read more

November - Eskom announces 10 000 jobs to benefit Mpumalanga. read more

Suspended Eskom executive, Matshela Koko accussed of manipulating Eskom tender processes. read more

December - Acting Eskom Chairman, Zethembe Khoza, failed to explain the reasons for suspension of former CEO Tshediso Matona. read more

