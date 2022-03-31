Europa Metals forges ahead with new assessment on potential reserves

Europa Metals advanced its Toral project in Spain in the six months to December 31, but its share price dropped almost six percent on the JSE yesterday. Its shares were trading at R85 yesterday after the interim results for the European focused lead, zinc and silver mining company were announced.

Europa said its net loss reduced to A$1.36 million compared with A$1.65m a year previously. The company completed an independent updated resource estimate and did metallurgical tests at its wholly-owned lead, zinc, and silver project. This attributed to its Toral project an indicated resource of about 5.9 million tonnes (Mt) at 7.1 percent zinc equivalent, within a total resource of 20 Mt at 6.3 percent, it said.

The group said it had A$2.5m of cash and short-term deposits. A drilling and metallurgical campaign was done in 2021 involving a series of holes designed to achieve an increase in the project’s indicated resource estimate, and to obtain a bulk sample to further the understanding of the process flow sheet. The campaign initiated in the first half of 2021 targeted the upper more siliceous levels of the resource at Toral, which exhibited a lower grade and thinner horizon than the lower carbonate facies.

Results were used to commission an independent updated resource estimate yielding a 55 percent increase in the indicated resource. “At our envisaged future mining rate, the increase covers the first 10 years of production, which is a substantial improvement from where the resource estimate stood only two years ago. “The Europa Metals team has progressed Toral from being a collection of historical data points to a project with the potential for a future development with good margins at long term average revenue pricing within a first world jurisdiction with world class infrastructure,” Europa’s management said.

“Over the coming period, the board will continue with its endeavours to establish a clear pathway forward for Toral to deliver future returns for shareholders.” In October, Europa raised equity finance of £1.5m, and chief executive Myles Campion said while some of the proceeds were used to progress Toral, and for general working capital, some was also used for business development. “To this end, the management team has reviewed over 10 projects, with two being discussed and evaluated at the board level, and we intend to continue such activity and identify, investigate and assess additional opportunities of potential interest. Further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.”

