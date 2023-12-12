Execs and Lingotto snap up Sibanye-Stillwater’s shares

The top management team at Sibanye-Stillwater continues to buy shares in the mining firm. Sibanye’s board chairman, Vincent Maphai, yesterday snapped up R426 000 of shares, while Keith Rayner, an independent non-executive director, bought R109 095 worth of shares on behalf of his company, K A Rayner Presentations CC, wholly owned by Rayner, of which he is the single member.

This follows CEO Neal Froneman buying R218 173 307 on December 4 and Timothy Cumming an independent non-Executive Director buying R291 900 of shares. Notably on Friday, the mining firm told its shareholders that Lingotto Investment Management, in aggregate, had acquired an interest resulting in 5.11% holding of the total issued shares of Sibanye-Stillwater and it had notified the Takeover Regulation Panel. Lingotto is an investment management company owned by Exor, one of Europe's largest diversified holding companies.

On X, Marco Olevano, CFA (@MarcoOlevano) posted, “Another positive read for Sibanye on top of the recent directors dealings. “#SSW Sibanye Stillwater (SSW) notified the market that Lingotto Investment Management, in aggregate, has acquired an interest resulting in 5.11% holding of the total issued shares of Sibanye-Stillwater.” Simply Wall Street, which analyses listed companies, on November 1, posted that multiple insiders had secured a larger position in Sibanye Stillwater shares over the last 12 months.

"While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing."