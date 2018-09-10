Exotix Capital, the London-based investment bank today announced three new appointments which will aid the further expansion of its global presence. Image: LinkedIn.

CAPE TOWN – Exotix Capital, the London-based investment bank today announced three new appointments which will aid the further expansion of its global presence.

Nirgunan Tiruchelvam will be appointed the Head of Consumer Sector Equity Research, based in Dubai.

Based in London, Nicholas Taylor will be appointed Head of MENA & SSA Fixed Income Trading and Kiti Pantskhava will be appointed Senior Credit Analyst, CEEMEA.

Nirgunan Tiruchelvam will be relocating from Singapore, where he has been Vice President at BTIG.

He has previously served in senior equities leadership and consumer sector equity research roles at Religare, Standard Chartered and RBS/ABN Amro Asia.

He brings a strong thematic perspective on the consumer sector that he will be applying as Exotix strengthens its core coverage of Africa and South Asia. At the same time, his experience and network in ASEAN will help to expand Exotix’s footprint eastwards.

He holds a Masters of Arts (MA) and Bachelors of Arts (BA) with the subjects Politics, Philosophy and Economics obtained at the University of Oxford.

Nicholas Taylor brings extensive experience in the CEEMEA region, having previously been Head of CEEMEA Trading at Cantor Fitzgerald, and CEEMEA Credit Trader at Deutsche Bank.

He also spent seven years as Head of CEEMEA & Latam Credit Trading for BNP Paribas.

Taylor obtained his BA at the University of Sussex with the subjects Political Science and Government. He then went on to obtain his Masters Degree in Western European studies at the University of Limerick.

Kiti Pantskhava focuses on Eastern Europe including Russia and Ukraine, along with the Middle East and Africa corporate credit.

She was formerly Gazprombank Asset Management’s Executive Director for Fixed Income Research where she covered Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, South Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and prior to that was an analyst at Nomura, VTB, Standard Bank and Uralsib.

She obtained a Bachelor's degree for Financial Management at the State University of Mangement in Russia.

Duncan Wales, Chief executive of Exotix said: “These new appointments help Exotix to strengthen our presence across the Sub-Saharan Africa, ASEAN and emerging Europe regions in particular, ensuring we are deepening coverage in the fastest growing economies around the globe. These key hires will be important additions to the expanding international team, which has seen a number of new hires this year across Fixed Income, Equities and technology development.”

