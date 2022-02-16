Expansions of Maputo terminal to attract new port users, says Grindrod

Grindrod said yesterday that the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) was planning to expand the Maputo and Matola Drybulk Terminals (GML and TCM), which are sub-concessioned to Grindrod. The expansion was in response to the increasing demand for export capacity and would result in GML’s throughput capacity increasing to 4.5 million tons per year from 1.5 million tons.

TCM’s capacity would scale up to 12 million tons per year from 7.3 million tonnes in the short to medium term, and to 20 million tons per annum in the long run. This would promote port access to the new users and increase South Africa’s mineral exports on a year-on-year performance basis, their statement said. The expansion of GML’s capacity was under way and a feasibility study for the expansion project at TCM had been completed.