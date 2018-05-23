South African coal and heavy minerals mining company Exxaro has announced former minister for public service and administration Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi as an independent director in its board. FILE PHOTO:Werner Beukes/SAPA

JOHANNESBURG - South African coal and heavy minerals mining company Exxaro Resources on Wednesday announced former minister for public service and administration Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi as an independent director in its board.

This follows the retirement of three independent directors from the board in March.

Fraser-Moleketi serves as a non-executive director on the board of Standard Bank group as well as Standard Bank South Africa, and was in March appointed chancellor of the Nelson Mandela University.

Exxaro also appointed chartered accountant Mark Moffett as well as co-founder and shareholder of the Randvest Group Lenamile Isaac Mphatlane to the board.

"The newly appointed directors will bring a richness and diversity of skills to augment the board in its leadership of the business and Exxaro’s 2026 strategy. We are pleased to have them on the board and look forward to their contribution," Exxaro said.

- African News Agency