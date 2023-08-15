Exxaro expects lower interim profit as coal prices cool

Coal miner Exxaro Resources yesterday said it expected its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, to decrease up to 37% mainly due to lower coal sales prices and volumes.

“The decrease in earnings at our own managed operations is largely attributable to lower coal sales prices and volumes, compounded by the impact of ongoing logistical challenges. Income from our equity-accounted investments at Sishen Iron Ore Company Proprietary Limited and Mafube Coal Proprietary Limited were also negatively impacted by lower prices,” it said.