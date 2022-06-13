Exxaro gets green light for solar project

COAL producer Exxaro has announced that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and the Regulator Executive Committee have approved the registration of Cennergi’s 80MW Lephalale Solar Project (LSP) for its Grootegeluk Mine. Cennergi Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exxaro. LSP is the first phase of the decarbonisation of Exxaro’s flagship Grootegeluk Mine in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Exxaro & Cennergi energy managing director Roland Tatnall said the milestone and its role was a step forward in accelerating Exxaro’s target of carbon neutrality by 2050. “The team worked incredibly hard to ensure LSP was one of the first large renewable energy projects to receive registration through the streamlined Nersa process in a record time of 47 days,” he said. Tatnall said following the announcement of its renewable energy strategy to the market in September, 2021 Exxaro had developed a significant pipeline of multi-technology (wind, solar, and storage) solutions that would provide decarbonisation, and energy security, and cost reduction benefits to Exxaro and other private customers.

“In line with the memorandum of understanding we executed with Eskom last year, we are advancing a comprehensive renewable energy solution for Exxaro’s presence in Mpumalanga which we hope will provide a blueprint for the Just Energy Transition in the province,” he said. According to the diversified mining and renewable energy company Exxaro, a long-term power purchase agreement would govern the sale of electricity between Cennergi and the Grootegeluk Complex. “The project has been fast-tracked to enable a reduction of up to a third of the mine’s Scope 2 emissions and significant electricity cost-savings but is only the first phase of a multi-technology solution designed specifically for the mine’s demand profile. Subsequent phases including storage and wheeled wind are at an advanced stage of development,” the company said.

Exxaro commenced its renewable energy journey in 2009, when it initiated the development of a wind project in the Eastern Cape. This culminated in the establishment of Cennergi alongside Tata Power in 2012. Exxaro then acquired Cennergi in 2020 to accelerate its diversification into renewable energy, Exxaro said. Cennergi has two operating wind projects in the Eastern Cape totalling 229MW, which sell renewable electricity to Eskom through the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme and manages a further nine distributed (micro) solar projects developed in 2018 that provide renewable electricity to communities across South Africa.

