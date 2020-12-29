Exxaro’s sale of zinc stake to IDC collapses

JOHANNESBURG - THE SHARES in Exxaro Resources, the diversified South African-based resources group, leapt nearly 5 percent by midday trade yesterday despite it saying the sale of its 24.4 percent stake in Black Mountain Mining (BMM) to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) had fallen through.

By 3.48pm the share price was up 4.73 percent on the JSE at R145.25.

The miner said it had previously indicated that zinc was not strategically aligned to the group’s long-term objectives based on a review of its portfolio of assets.

“Exxaro, therefore, initiated a sales process for the disposal of its 24.4 percent interest in Black Mountain Mining Proprietary Limited to the Industrial Development Corporation IDC. Regretfully, the sale will no longer proceed as envisaged due to a change in the strategic priorities of the IDC, given the prevailing global and domestic economic conditions.”

Exxaro said the conditions within which the IDC originally considered the purchase of the shares hadchanged and informed a review of the transaction.