Facebook appoints new Regional Director for Middle East, Africa and Turkey









Derya Matraş has been appointed as Regional Director of Facebook in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Derya Matraş has been appointed as Regional Director of Facebook in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. In this role, Derya will lead Facebook to serve businesses and communities and to grow the company’s economic and social impact across the region. “The fast-growing Middle East, Africa and Turkey region is an important market for Facebook. Derya’s wealth of experience in emerging markets and her pioneering spirit will help us further drive impact and value in this uniquely diverse region, while maintaining our mission of bringing people together and building communities,” said Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s Europe, Middle East Africa Vice President. Derya spent most of her career in emerging markets and was previously the Facebook Country Director for Turkey. Prior to joining Facebook, she was Vice President of Dogan Media Group, the largest media conglomerate in Turkey. She has also held leadership roles in Management Consulting at McKinsey & Company, advising private sector and governments around the world, especially on the digital economy.

Derya said, "I am honoured to lead this diverse region for Facebook where our goals of building new experiences that meaningfully improve people’s lives and supporting millions of businesses that rely on our services to grow and create jobs, truly come to life. As a woman leader, I am very proud to be appointed to this region where diversity is of crucial importance, and I am looking forward to continuing to drive our significant economic and social value contribution".

Derya has a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Bogazici University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Derya, who is one of the permanent members of the Women in Tech Foundation (Wtech), has also been ranked 6th in Ekonomist’s 2019 “The 50 Most Powerful Women CEOs in Turkey '' and was on Fortune’s “40 Under 40” list in 2016.

Derya is also the California President of the Turkish American Business Council (TAIK) and a member of the Entrepreneurship Board Executive Committee of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange (TOBB) in Turkey.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE