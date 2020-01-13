DURBAN - Derya Matraş has been appointed as Regional Director of Facebook in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.
In this role, Derya will lead Facebook to serve businesses and communities and to grow the company’s economic and social impact across the region.
“The fast-growing Middle East, Africa and Turkey region is an important market for Facebook. Derya’s wealth of experience in emerging markets and her pioneering spirit will help us further drive impact and value in this uniquely diverse region, while maintaining our mission of bringing people together and building communities,” said Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s Europe, Middle East Africa Vice President.
Derya spent most of her career in emerging markets and was previously the Facebook Country Director for Turkey. Prior to joining Facebook, she was Vice President of Dogan Media Group, the largest media conglomerate in Turkey.
She has also held leadership roles in Management Consulting at McKinsey & Company, advising private sector and governments around the world, especially on the digital economy.