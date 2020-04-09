Facebook expands Covid-19 Information Centers to 17 sub-Saharan countries

DURBAN - Facebook's Coronavirus Information Center which was launched in South Africa has now expanded to 17 more countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Information Centers are a part of Facebook’s effort to help the global fight against Covid-19 by providing people with the latest news and information from trusted health authorities as well as resources and tips to stay healthy and support their family and community.

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed, that provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus.

It includes real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organization, as well as helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Facebook





Facebook users can opt in to follow the center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities.

The new centers are in the following sub - Saharan African markets: