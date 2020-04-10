Facebook launches new Messenger app for desktops

DURBAN - Facebook has launched the Messenger app for MacOS and Windows that will allow people to video chat on their computers. Features of the the new desktop Messenger include Messenger Dark Mode and multitasking that will allow users to move in and out of the app. Over the past month, Facebook has seen more than a 100 percent increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.

Here are some highlights:

1. Group video calls on a larger screen. Stay in touch with family and friends, join a workout, or host a virtual happy hour.

2. Easy to connect. You don’t need to know someone’s email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger.

3. Multitasking. Your chats are easily accessible, and you can pop in and out of the app while doing other things on your computer.

4. Notifications. You can receive notifications for new messages, so you can quickly find the chat you’re looking for. But you’re in control — you can choose to mute and snooze notifications.

5. Chats sync across mobile and desktop. You’ll never miss a call or message no matter what device you’re using.

6. Everything you love about Messenger on a bigger screen. Including Dark Mode and GIFs

The Facebook Messenger app ca be download from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.

