Facebook offers SA small businesses impacted by Covid-19 R8.5m grant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Facebook will be offering a financial relief grant of over R8.5 million to support 217 small businesses in South Africa. The grant is a part of the company’s Global Grants Programme, which aims to support 30 000 SMBs (small-to-medium-sized businesses) in over 30 countries. Aimed at stimulating economic recovery following the effects of Covid19, the grant will help empower and extend a lifeline to local small business owners who have been most affected. The grants that will be administered and managed by Deloitte South Africa,will be provided as a combination of cash and ad credits to help small businesses as they rebuild, re-engineer and recover operations during this challenging year. Facebook has also rolled out virtual versions of its in-person training - Boost with Facebook across South Africa. These free webinars and online resources cover a range of topics from how to take your business online, build resilience, stay connected with customers and adapt in real time.

“We know small businesses are the engines of the South African economy, the Covid -19 pandemic has extended beyond a public health crisis to an economic emergency, with these small businesses most affected.

“We’re listening to the challenges these small business owners are facing right now and want to provide useful resources for them during this difficult and uncertain year” said Nunu Ntshingila, the regional director, Facebook Africa.

SMBs have to meet the following requirements to be eligible for the grant:

1. Be a for-profit business

2. Have between 2 and 50 employees

3. Have been in business for over a year

4. Have experience challenges from Covid-19

5. Be in or near a location where Facebook operates

6. Businesses do not have to be on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp to be eligible

Applications will be open from 27 August 2020 - 5 September 2020 at www.facebook.com/grantsforbusiness.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE