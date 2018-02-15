CAPE TOWN - Social networking site, Facebook’s security standard, two factor authentication (2FA) reportedly auto-posts on user’s profile, reports The Verge.

The 2FA is regarded as a secure way to log in into an account. However, this security measure reportedly posts on your profile. This happens as the 2FA that uses your phone number to log onto the social networking site, tells you about friend's posts. When replying to this message, it allegedly auto-posts on your Facebook profile.

According to The Verge, this occurs with any reply to a 2FA text message. The matter, identified by Bay Area software engineer, Gabriel Lewis was further criticised by technology critic, Zeynep Tufekci.

Whether the auto-posting is intentional or a bug, is currently investigated.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Facebook adds a list feature to status updates

Meanwhile, Facebook is introducing a new feature for posting status updates, called Lists. The new feature is an added attempt by the company to encourage users to share more about themselves. In recent months, Facebook promised used that it would change the News Feed in order to promote “meaningful posts,” in an effort to show more content from friends and family.

How it works:

1. The feature is a section combined with the “What’s on your mind?” status update

2. Select the options where things like Polls, Feeling/Activity, Photo/Video, Check In, GIF are found

3. Select Lists and you can create a list of anything you want your friends to know

4. For example; places you would want to travel to one day or a to-do list for the day.

5. The Lists can then be decorated with gradient backgrounds and emoji that appears next to the list title.

For now, the ability to create Lists is only available on Android.

iOS users can view Lists on their phones, but currently, can’t create them.

The update has only been launched today, so reports suggest that if users do not see the update yet, they shouldn't be alarmed it will show eventually.

ALSO READ: Cryptocurrency businesses find ways around Facebook ad ban

TOP STORY: What you need to know now that Zuma has resigned - analyst

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE