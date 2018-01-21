CAPE TOWN - Facebook has announced its plans to prioritise more trustworthy news sources on its News Feed.

This comes after founder of the networking site, Mark Zuckerberg announced the latest change to the site on Facebook.

According to Zuckerberg, this change was made in a bid to shun “misinformation” and “polarisation”.

“Today I'm sharing our second major update this year: to make sure the news you see, while less overall, is high quality. I've asked our product teams to make sure we prioritize news that is trustworthy, informative, and local. And we're starting next week with trusted sources”, said Zuckerberg.

The group said that they would ask the social network community to discern which news outlets are reliable, as this would be more objective.

This will be done by means of user surveys.

While news content would soon comprise of approximately 4% of what appears in people’s News Feeds instead of 5%, the new update will not change the amount of news you see on Facebook, said the group.

The move is the latest effort by the group to overcome the dissemination of so called fake news.

“My hope is that this update about trusted news and last week's update about meaningful interactions will help make time on Facebook time well spent: where we're strengthening our relationships, engaging in active conversations rather than passive consumption, and, when we read news, making sure it's from high quality and trusted sources”, said Zuckerberg’s post.





Meanwhile, earlier this month, Zuckerberg announced that facebook news feeds will shift away from business related posts and display more posts from

family and friends.

“One of our big focus areas for 2018 is making sure the time we all spend on Facebook is time well spent", We built Facebook to help people stay connected

and bring us closer together with the people that matter to us. That’s why we’ve always put friends and family at the core of the experience. Research shows

that strengthening our relationships improves our well-being and happiness,” Zuckerberg said in a post.

“But recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content – posts from businesses, brands and media – is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other”’.

The decision was based on the fact that other content had taken over the social networking site, said Zuckerberg.

“Since there’s more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what’s in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do – help us connect with each other.

“We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well-being. So we’ve studied this trend carefully by looking at the academic research and doing our own research with leading experts at universities,” he said.

According to the company, research shows when users connect with people they care about, it can be good for their well-being.

“Based on this, we’re making a major change to how we build Facebook. I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions", said Zuckerberg.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE