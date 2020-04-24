Facebook Workplace supports employees who are working remotely

DURBAN - Companies have had to transform rapidly as they attempt to continue operating, while keeping their employees safe during the coronavirus period. Now Facebook is announcing new features to help businesses better manage the impact of the pandemic. The features reflect the feedback Facebook has received and are all geared towards enabling remote working and supporting essential workers who cannot work remotely, now and in the future. Knowledge Library: A home for static content on Workplace The Knowledge Library is the new home for key company resources on Workplace. Knowledge Library is a single place to create, store and share static content like working from home advice or HR and expenses policies, so employees can discover and easily access the information they need at home or on the go. Knowledge Library sits on the platform employees are already using to communicate with each other and get work done, it brings static and dynamic information together in one, easy to update place.

Draft for

Many organisations have been struggling with is adjusting their internal communications processes to accommodate a remote workforce and an increased volume of updates. To help streamline the process, Facebook has launched Draft for, a feature that allows individuals to draft posts on behalf of executives who can subsequently review, approve and publish. The social network believes this will help streamline accurate information sharing, while bringing together voices across the organisation.

Campaigns

The final feature Facebook is introducing as part of our strategy to enable better internal communication is Campaigns. Campaigns allow for tracking audience reach and engagement across a group of posts. This includes sentiment metrics, which can help you identify the content that’s most helpful to people so you can create more of it. For instance, with Campaigns you can publish multiple posts on Covid-19 or ‘working from home’ then look at the impact on employee morale to ensure you’re providing the most relevant information. Campaigns will be available in May.

Supporting employee wellbeing

Our second priority is making it easier for distributed companies to listen to their people, provide feedback opportunities and focus on wellbeing. Facebook wants Workplace to provide a space for leaders and colleagues alike to listen and support each other. The organisations that get this right today will have a lasting and positive impact on their workforce

Safety alerts

With this in mind, Facebook has expanded the capabilities of Safety Check on Workplace by introducing Safety Alerts. This enables organisations to send standalone alerts providing updates or context on an incident without requiring a response. Safety Alerts can be used for any important safety updates, not just drills or crises. Alerts are already being used by beta testers to keep employees informed of the evolving guidance during Covid-19.

Q&A posts

Facebook has also created a new type of post – Q&A posts. These are designed to help organisations understand what’s important to employees, and to enable quick feedback. People will be able to add and upvote questions, ensuring the top concerns across the organization get the attention they deserve.

Care Reaction and Profile Frames

A new Care Reaction and Profile Frames will help those separated by the pandemic feel closer to their colleagues. The new Facebook Care Reaction - an emoji hugging a heart - is coming to Workplace to help colleagues show care and support when responding to a post, message, photo or video. Profile Frames are a new set of work-from-home-themed frames that can be overlayed on an existing profile picture to help people be apart together.

Q&A posts are available today, Care Reaction and Profile Frames will be available to our customers in May and Safety Alerts will be rolling out in June. This is just the first set of features Facebook has developed to help Workplace communities with the urgent priorities they’re facing today.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE