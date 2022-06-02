Fairvest starting to deliver on merger ambitions

FAIRVEST Property Holdings, in its first results following the merger with Arrowhead Properties, yesterday reported dividends equal to 100 percent of distributable income at 61.52 cents per A share and 21.33c per B share. Fairvest merged with Arrowhead Properties on January 26, creating a company with retail, office and industrial properties valued at R11.77 billion, across the nine provinces.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 100 percent dividend payout ratio has become rare among listed real estate investment trusts because the companies are choosing to maintain cash balances instead of paying out full dividends, due to potential challenges in the tough and currently unpredictable commercial property trading environment. The integration of the two businesses started in February 2022, with the main objective of transitioning to a convenience retail portfolio while creating long-term shareholder value. “The transaction has been earnings and NAV accretive from inception and there is opportunity to extract further value. The management team is now assessing value extraction opportunities for each property,” said CEO Darren Wilder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Retail properties comprise 65 percent of the space in the group’s 143 assets, while industrial properties account for 11 percent of the lettable area. The group also holds a 61 percent interest in residential property owner Indluplace and 8.6 percent of Dipula Income Fund. The property sector has been severely impacted by the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as civil unrest and floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wilder said despite this, Fairvest had reduced vacancies. In the six months to March 31, lettable area of some 139 000 square metres came up for renewal, of which more than 123 000 square metres was renewed or re-let, representing an aggregate retention rate of 88.5 percent. Vacancies came at 4.9 percent for retail and only 1 percent for industrial. Office vacancies, at 16.7 percent, reflected a sector still under pressure.

Story continues below Advertisement

The majority of the office portfolio held its own, though. Wilder said their team had identified only about 25 percent of the office portfolio where performance was regarded as problematic, and these were receiving intense focus. In the integration, he said their priority had been to invest sufficient time in aligning staff to a new culture and obtaining a detailed understanding of the Arrowhead portfolio. Wilder said that based on this assessment the group believed that the value Fairvest first recognised for shareholders was realisable.

In the six months, the group also spent R86.4 million spent on refurbishments and back-up water and electricity facilities. Wilder said good progress had been made in moving toward their goal of a retail-only fund focused on the under-served market. A number of properties had been disposed of over 18 months. In the past six months, four disposals were contracted for R61.6m at a 1.5 percent discount to book value, which Wilder said was commendable in the current environment.