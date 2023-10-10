Famous Brands’ half year profit dented by cost pressures

Famous Brands, the owner of brands including Steers, Debonairs Pizza, Milky Lane, among others, said yesterday headline earnings per share was expected to be between 221 cents and 178 cents per share for the six months to August 31, representing a change of between 3% and -17% when compared to the prior comparable period.

“The business continued to improve its revenue performance mainly due to further improvements across the value chain. However, the high levels of sustained load shedding, related cost pressures and a challenging economic environment impacted the profitability of the group,’ the company said in a trading update.