JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has today called on the government to sack Telkom’s board with immediate effect citing that the board's missteps and failure to implement a strategy had contributed to the company’s demise.
Fedusa wants Minister Pravin Gordhan and Minister Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams to immediately intervene days after Telkom said it planned to retrench 3 000 employees as the business continued underperformed in a tight economy.
“The current Telkom trajectory only paves the way for yet another Eskom crisis. The current Eskom Board should be dismissed with immediate effect and equally be declared delinquent for their contributory roles in failing to avert the possible demise of Telkom,” Fedusa said.