Festive clothing range launched for your pets at Shoprite

The Shoprite group will be giving pet owners an opportunity to include their furry friends in the festive fun this December, with the launch of a range of festive-themed pet outfits. Available exclusively from Checkers and Checkers Hypers for the duration of the festive season, customers can pamper their pooches and feline friends or gift these cute outfits to friends with pets:

∎ Santa’s Choice Pet Bow Tie Collar – A lovely shimmer bow tie to make any pet photo-ready this festive season. With an elegant and stylish design, this accessory is sure to match any pet’s unique personality. Available in gold, red, white and black. Retails from R39.99. ∎ Santa’s Choice Pet Costume – Designed with pets’ comfort in mind, this cute costume is fit and fabulous for all festive occasions. Retails from R69.99. ∎ Santa’s Choice Christmas-Themed Pet Collar Bib – This adorable doggie bandana will add a lovely touch to any pet outfit. Retails from R49.99.

∎ Santa’s Choice Mini Pet Christmas Headband – This mini headband will give any furry friend an instant fashion update. Retails from R49.99. ∎ White Christmas Pet Costume – Cats or dogs will love these super-cute T-shirts made from soft and lightweight material. Available in three sizes. Retails from R69.99. ∎ With South Africa’s pet industry worth R7.1 billion, and expected to grow by another 2.5% between now and 2026, Checkers has identified the important role furry animals play in enriching people’s lives.

The supermarket retailer continues to expand its pet offering with products such as clothing, food, toys, accessories, treats and more. This includes giving small supplier Maneli Pets – who produce premium quality pet snacks – access to the market via more than 270 Checkers stores nationwide. In 2020 the retailer launched an exclusive pet insurance product, starting from as little as R69 a month to give pet owners peace of mind in the event of any injuries, accidents and illnesses.

