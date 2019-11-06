FNB Business CEO Michael Vacy-Lyle. PHOTO: Supplied by FNB

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen of the most innovative and dynamic businesses in South Africa have been shortlisted to contend for First National Bank's annual business innovation accolades later this month, the bank said on Wednesday. FNB Business, in association with Endeavor South Africa, 10XE and Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, has shortlisted five enterprises across each of three categories; namely those with a turnover of less than R5 million, those with turnover above that, and those with a turnover of R10 million and more.

The judges have received record-breaking entries from highly innovative and talented entrepreneurs across various sectors of the economy, FNB Business chief executive officer Michael Vacy-Lyle said.

"Encouraging innovation across all levels of business can help South Africa to be more competitive and address its long-term development goals," he said.

"The businesses identified have a lot of scope to grow and innovate in response to slowing growth and tough local business conditions in the country."