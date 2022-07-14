Finverity launches Emerging Leaders Programme for local trade financiers

The programme aims to identify and grow the future generation of local trade finance leaders in emerging markets, and it had already selected and onboarded eight African NBFIs (non-banking financing institutions), a statement said.

The typical profile of successful candidates was that of a local fund or NBFI active in or looking to participate in Purchase Order (PO) Finance, Factoring, SCF (Supply Chain Finance) and other types of funded trade finance products.

Ahanna Anaba, head of sales – digital solutions & partnerships at Finverity, said marrying international trade finance standards with the local talent and opportunities in emerging markets was a powerful combination.

“In our day-to-day work with African banks and NBFIs, we see the strong calibre of trade finance professionals in Africa, as well as demand for better priced sources of capital for onward lending. The ELP aims to build credibility and ultimately scalability of these SME lending portfolios, and we are excited to be part of the next set of growth stories on the continent,” Anaba said.